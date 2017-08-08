Meet the New Cast of 13 Reasons Why Season 2

13 Reasons Why is getting some new faces for season two.

According to Variety, the Netflix series will have seven new faces, most in the form of students, for the second season now in production. Request for comment was not immediately returned by Netflix.

Anne Winters, Bryce Cass, Chelsea Alden, Allison Miller, Samantha Logan, Kelli O'Hara, and Ben Lawson will all appear in some capacity of the new season. The first season charted the story of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), a student who killed herself and then left the reasons why she took her own life on 13 cassette tapes that were passed around to other students and eventually teachers and her parents.