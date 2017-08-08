Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Are Not Married, but Here's the Real Story Behind His Ring

Just because Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth haven't said "I Do" doesn't mean they've stopped loving one another.

Earlier this week, rumors swirled that the Hollywood couple had secretly tied the knot after Liam was spotted wearing a band on his ring finger. It also didn't help that the images surfaced at the Cyrus house in Kentucky. Nice possible wedding venue, right?

Ultimately, a source tells E! News that this famous pair is not married. As for that piece of jewelry, there's special meaning behind it.

"He wears that ring as more of a 'promise' to Miley, but they are not officially married," a source shared with E! News. "The only thing that is missing is the legal piece of paper. The pair is not focused on planning a wedding at this time. They are more focused on making their love as strong as possible."

Back in January 2016, E! News confirmed that the couple was engaged more than two years after calling it quits. Since then, the twosome has stayed mum on any concrete wedding plans.