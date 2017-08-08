The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay: Fans Didn't Get to See the "Essence" of Bryan Abasolo

If you thought something was missing from The Bachelorette, you're right. After getting engaged in the season finale, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo told E! News' Zuri Hall that the "essence of Bryan" was left out.

"It's a week of filming that's put into two hours, so obviously some parts are left out. I hate that you don't get to see the essence of Bryan," Rachel said.

‘It wasn't all making out," Bryan quipped.

Because there was no real drama with Bryan, you didn't get to see their full story.