The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay: Fans Didn't Get to See the "Essence" of Bryan Abasolo

If you thought something was missing from The Bachelorette, you're right. After getting engaged in the season finale, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo told E! News' Zuri Hall that the "essence of Bryan" was left out.
"It's a week of filming that's put into two hours, so obviously some parts are left out. I hate that you don't get to see the essence of Bryan," Rachel said.
‘It wasn't all making out," Bryan quipped.
Because there was no real drama with Bryan, you didn't get to see their full story.
"You didn't really get to see our love story unfold the way that I felt it did. We had a lot of depth to our relationship. It's very mature…Through time, maybe people will see that," Rachel said. She noted their passion is real and Bryan had an "effortless" way to pull her out of her shell.
"What you see between us, that's real," she said. "We have a great balance."
Bryan said because they had no drama and instant chemistry, well, you didn't get to see a lot of him on screen. "I guess maybe that's why you didn't see a lot of our in-depth interactions because everything was so great and that's a tribute to how well we get along with each other, how well we get along together," he said.
However, the reality series certainly did depict Rachel's other relationships, including Rachel's ongoing conversations with Peter Kraus about commitment.
"Specifically that part, I mean, I felt frustrated. I felt frustrated, especially for her, that she had to go through that. Knowing me, being the secure man, the guy that's committed that knows what he wants, and in contrast seeing somebody that is wishy-washy and really doesn't know what he wants," Bryan said, "but at the same time can say I'm in love with you and want to offer you all these future things, but at the same time can't step up and take action."
Status: Split! After ending Bachelor in Paradise's third season engaged, despite some controversy surrounding his previous relationship with Bachelorette Andi Dorfman, Josh moved in with Amanda and her two young daughters. However, after a few months, a source told E! News the "volatile" couple split because of "his temper."
Status: Split! After both failed to find love during their multiple seasons of experiences (Becca appeared on Chris Soules and Ben Higgins' seasons of The Bachelor, while Robert competed on Desiree Hartsock's season of The Bachelorette and season one of Bachelor in Paradise), the Bachelor Nation alums began dating in 2016. E! News confirmed in May 2017 they had called it quits.
Status: Splitsville. After a tumultuous romance on Bachelor in Paradise season three, Grant and Lace ended the season engaged and moved in together. But after three months, the duo called it quits. So...about those "Grace" (their couple name) tattoos?
Status: Still together! Though she initially rejected his advances, Carly finally fell for Evan during Bachelor in Paradise's third season, and are still going strong, living together in Denver as they plan their wedding.
Status: Still together! While the season ended with the Bachelorette happily accepting the former NFL star (and estranged younger brother of Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers) proposal, the two admitted it was tough for them during the months following, as negative tabloid rumors and attention surrounded their relationship while the show aired. Despite the challenge, Jordan revealed he's moving to Dallas and the couple said they are more in love than ever.
Status: Split! While the duo swapped vows in Bachelor in Paradise's season two premiere, after ending the first season of the spinoff engaged, a source confirmed to us that Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul have called it quits less than one year after saying "I do." Plus, Grodd revealed that they were never actually officially married, as their Mexico wedding wasn't legal.
Status: Split! After documenting their engagement (and ultimately postponing the wedding) on Freeform's Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, the couple announced in May 2017 that they'd called the whole thing off. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways," they told People in a joint statement. "We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time." As for why, "They just wanted different things. They had been struggling for a while...It was a mutual break up for the most part," a source close to Bushnell told E! News. "I think Ben would have kept wanting to make it work, though. It's really sad. They're both such great people, honestly."
Status: Still married! Less than four months after Tanner proposed to Jade on the season two finale of Bachelor in Paradise, the super-cute duo said "I do" in front of family, friends, many franchise alums and ABC's cameras in a ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 24. Jade and Tanner announced they would be getting married and asked host Chris Harrison to officiate their ceremony when they appeared on Bachelor Live. However, their time on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars revealed their marriage isn't without its issues, but they finished the season stronger than ever and revealed they want to start a family soon.
Status: They did it! And then they did a different kind of it and made a baby! After tying the knot on Jan. 26, 2014 in front of more than 6 million viewers on live TV, the fan-favorite season 17 Bachelor lovebirds are now the proud parents of a son, Samuel, who was born in July 2016.
Status: Engaged! Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth made it out of The Bachelorette season 11 finale firmly in love, engaged, and happy as can be (at least according to their highly active Snapchats).
Status: Split. Well, that was fast! After the musician decided to leave the show for Britt after Kaitlyn Bristowe was chosen to be the next Bachelorette, Brady and Britt dated for less than six months before calling it quits. Long-distance may have been to blame, as Brady headed back to Nashville in a recent update shown on the show, with Britt saying in Los Angeles, calling the move "a real test." That it was!
Status: Split. Chris Soules and his fiancee Whitney Bischoff split a mere two months after the season 19 Bachelor proposed during the finale. "Whitney Bischoff and Chris Soules have mutually and amicably decided to end their engagement," the couple said in a statement. "They part with nothing but respect and admiration for one another and will continue to be supportive friends. They wish to thank everyone who has supported them through this journey."
Status: The Atlanta-based duo called off their engagement in January, less than six months after their season ended, with Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray releasing a joint statement. "After several months of being engaged and working on our relationship, we have decided that it's best for both of us to go our separate ways," the couple said. "We are very sad that it has come to this point, but this is what's best for both of us individually. We will continue to be good friends and have nothing but great things to say about each other and wish each other the best."
Status: Dunzo. Bachelor and Bachelor Pad alum Michelle Money unexpectedly fell for Cody Sattler, one of Andi Dorfman's castoffs, when they met on the franchise's latest spinoff Bachelor in Paradise, the duo announced their split in a joint statement six months after season one aired.
Status: It looks as though even Couples Therapy couldn't prevent these two from heading to splitsville, as Bachelor star Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell confirmed their split in November 2014. "There was a while where I did feel like he was totally in love with me. Was it too late? Probably," Nikki later told Chris Harrison of their break-up.
Nikki is now engaged to Tyler VanLoo.
Status: Despite all the naysayers, Desiree and Chris are still together! Season nine of The Bachelorette ended with Desiree getting her heart broken by the guy she loved (Brooks), switching gears to Chris, with the two getting married in January 2015, and are now expecting their first child in October.
Status: The Bachelorette couple ended their engagement in Oct. 2012, calling their breakup "a very difficult and heartbreaking decision." It was the second engagement that didn't work out for Emily. But...the third time may be the charm! Emily married Tyler Johnson in 2014, and is now expecting baby no. 3.
Status: Firestone put a ring on Scheff, but they ended things after seven months, which is a long time in Bachelortown. Andrew married Ivana Bozilovic in 2008, and they welcomed a son in January 2014. Jen married Joe Waterman in 2009 and they have two children.
Status: The very first season of The Bachelor did not end in an engagement, but instead they decided to take a chance on the relationship without a ring. They broke up several months later.
Status: Buerge proposed to Eksterowicz at the end of season two, but they broke up five weeks after the finale aired.
Status: Guiney offered Gardinier a promise ring in lieu of an engagement ring, but that promise only lasted for a month after the finale aired.
Status: Palmer did not propose to Bowlin, and the two decided to just date instead. They were done a mere month after the finale.
Status: These two were off and on for over five years until finally ending it in December 2009.
Status: O'Connell picked Brice in season seven, but did not propose in the finale. They broke up after a couple years together, but then got back together in 2008. The couple called it quits officially in 2012.
Status: These two didn't even make it to the airing of the season-eight finale. They broke up soon after the show finished taping.
Status: No finale ring from this Bachelor to his lady, either. Instead they entered into a relationship which ended two months after the airing of the finale.
Status: Baldwin proposed to Horst in the season 10 finale, but they called off the engagement three months after the finale, insisting they were still together. One more after that announcement, the two broke up for good.
Status: Grant and Lamas got engaged at the end of his season, but they only lasted two months after the airing of the finale.
Status: Mesnick proposed to Rycroft in the finale, but called it off during the After the Final Rose special, claiming he fell back in love with...
Status: Pavelka proposed to season 14's bad girl, but they called it quits three months later—after they broadcasted their bitterness, of course.
Status: Another finale proposal, followed by another breakup three months after the finale.
Status: Flajnik got down on bended knee for Robertson in the finale, and they stayed together even though rumors constantly flew that there was trouble brewing between them. Turns out the rumors were true, and the duo broke up in October 2012.
Status: A rare success story! The first Bachelorette got engaged in the finale, and they married during an ABC special broadcast in December 2003. Rehn and Sutter are still happily married and have two children together.
Status: The Bachelorette winning streak ended here when these two broke up a year after the finale aired. Still, a year is pretty impressive, considering.
Status: Schefft rejected both proposals in the finale and instead started a relationship with Ferris, who was the second runner-up. However, she broke up with him on the After the Final Rose special, claiming they were better off as friends.
Status: Csincsak proposed to Pappas in the season-four finale, and they even set a wedding date for May 2009. The couple broke up before they could make it down in the aisle, officially ending things in November 2008.
Status: Season five brought another engagement, this one lasting a bit longer than normal Bachelor standards. Alas, the couple broke up a year after the finale aired. But Jillian still got her happy ending, as she is expecting her first child with Justin Pasutto.
Status: Split. First came the called-off engagement, and then they confirmed their relationship had ended for good in November 2011. Ali is engaged to Kevin Manno, who hosts Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition on Lifetime, and the couple recently welcomed their first child, a girl named Molly.
Status: Married! Rosenbaum proposed to Hebert in the season-seven finale, and the couple tied the knot Dec. 1, 2012 in a lavish wedding in Pasadena, California. The pair attended Sean and Catherine's live TV wedding in January 2014, looking happy as ever. Now, the couple is expecting their second child.
