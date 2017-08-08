Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Finale Dress Weighed 30 Pounds

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Solange Knowles

How Hollywood's Stars Wear Their Curls

ESC: Kim Kardashian

You're Doing It Wrong: Spray Tanning Your Scalp

ESC: Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski and Juicy J Wore the Same Exact Pants to Jimmy Kimmel

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Yeah, you heard right.

Last night, the 13th season of The Bachelorette came to a close with a tearful breakup then a proposal (contestant Bryan Abasolo was the one to get down on knee with a three-carat Neil Lane sparkler, estimated to be worth $100,000) in a dress that weighed 30 (yes, 30) pounds.

The couture, beaded Randi Rahm stunner with a touch of lace-up action on her left thigh really was a masterpiece. Though it held somewhat of a sheath silhouette, the dress still hugged her curves (in all the right places) giving definition to her shape in the most elegant way. Also to note? Its high neck and short train gave the look some added flair—perfect for—cue the Chris Harrison voice—the most dramatic finale ever. 

Photos

What Rachel Lindsay Is Wearing on the Bachelorette

A post shared by Cary Fetman (@caryfetman) on

And while you may not be anticipating an engagement any time soon (unlike the Dallas-based lawyer), there are still occasions where a dress like this could work for you. Think: New Year's Eve, a holiday gala or even a trip to Vegas with your girlfriends (just lower that hemline).

So if you're feeling inspired to rock a similar look, take a scroll through the below market picks—there's sure to be something shiny in there just for you.

Shop the Look

ESC: Sequin Dress

Lulus

Sleeveless Sequin Drape Back Gown, Was: $78, Now: $47

ESC: Sequin Dress

Carven

One-Shoulder Sequined Mesh Dress, $245

ESC: Sequin Dress

Theia

Giselle Bateau Sequin Gown, $290

Article continues below

ESC: Sequin Dress

Halston Heritage

Sequined Dress, Was: $295, Now: $207

ESC: Sequin Dress

RTA

Marlene Silk-Lame Maxi Dress, $198

ESC: Sequin Dress

Alice + Olivia

Sherry Sequined Tulle Mini Dress, $330

Article continues below

ESC: Sequin Dress

Michael Kors Collection

Embellished Tulle Mini Dress, $2,452

Shine bright like a diamond.

Or at least a bachelorette.

TAGS/ Rachel Lindsay , Chris Harrison , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , VG , Shopping , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.