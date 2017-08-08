The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Spill on the Ring, Wedding Planning, & Life After the Show

Rachel and Bryan are happy as can be after last night's Bachelorette finale.
E! News caught up with the newly (publicly) engaged couple this morning, after their first night of being able to be out in public as an actual couple, and it seems like everything is going just great so far.
"It feels so good," Rachel told E! News' Zuri Hall. "Light."
"Liberating," Bryan added.
We watched Bryan pop the question twice during last night's broadcast—once in Spain as they filmed the finale, and then again on the live show as he presented her with the ring she hadn't been able to wear for several months. But the couple isn't rushing into anything.
"We are waiting, but we are thinking," Rachel explained about the wedding plans. "I personally would like a winter wedding next year."
Rachel also explained that she's handing off the plans to somebody else.
"I got my guy, so I'll have a planner do everything else," she said.
ABC/ Heidi Gutman
As for that guy, Rachel says he was "always a frontrunner."
"I mean, first night, first impression, first kiss, and I always saw the potential," Rachel said. "And because I saw the potential, I put him through the ringer. I gave him the hardest time."
She says the moment she knew he was the one was when she was defending Bryan in front of her family and described him as her best friend.
"I heard myself say that and I was like, all right girl, you're gone."
Rachel and Bryan have been enjoying secret dates since they got engaged the first time nearly three months ago, but unfortunately those secret dates did not involve any cloak and dagger, or even going out.
"We were on lockdown," Bryan told us. "We had cabin fever a couple days in, but at the same time, she actually jokes with me, like you still love me after four days indoors? I'm like, of course baby, I love you to death. So yeah, even with all that time spent, I thought it was the best quality time we had each time we got together."
Watch the video above to find out why Rachel is not worried about the "Bachelor curse," and stay tuned for more from the happy couple!