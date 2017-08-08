OMG! Brie Bella Shares Hilarious Breast Feeding Story: "I Milked Myself Like a Cow!"

We are seriously LOL-ing over this TMI moment!
Brie Bella took to her YouTube channel this week to share a hilarious story about breastfeeding her daughter Birdie Joe Danielson while staying at her cousin's house in San Diego.
"In the middle of the night as you all know, I do a little pumping. Well, guess who forgot their pumping heads?" the Total Bellas star says in the video while lying next to Birdie. "So guess what I did? I sat there, and I was in a lot of pain…I was in a lot of pain and I was like, ‘Well, pumps had to just like come into existence not long ago, what did people do back in the day, right Bird?' I was really thinking about this. I was thinking, ‘How do they pump cows?'"
Brie continued, "So last night in the bathroom, I went in there and I opened up the baggy part and I milked myself like a cow. And guess what? I got six ounces! I'm very proud of this."
Proud mommy moment!
"I did it all by hand, I hand pumped," the WWE star added. "I'm really proud of myself. So if you're ever stranded and you don't have your pump, what do we do Bird? Hand pump! Don't be afraid of the hand pump."
Good to know!