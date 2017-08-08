The First-Ever Cheetos Restaurant Is Opening With an Entirely Cheeto-Themed Menu

Have you ever craved a deep-fried pickle covered in a Cheetos? What about flamin' hot and white cheddar Cheeto Mac-n-cheese? A Cheetos crusted cheesecake?

OK, so maybe none of these have ever really tickled your fancy as the perfect meal, but now the options are endless thanks to the news of the first-ever Cheetos restaurant.

That's right, Cheetos is opening The Spotted Cheetah pop-up restaurant in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City for three days next week, August 15-17. The menu features everything we mentioned above and many more Cheetos-infused foods, all curated by celebrity chef Anne Burrell.