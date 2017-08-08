15 Pairs Of Jeans That Only Look Like Designer Denim

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
When it comes everyday denim, we all want designer duds.
Maybe it's the name brand on the tag, the way they flawlessly fit your curves or perhaps it's the attention to detail—who knows. One thing you're less excited about when it comes to high-end denim is the price tag.
What if we told you that there are cheaper options out there that hit all of those points. Yes, everything you'll find below is under $100 (most under $50, actually), fits well and comes with key details you'd only expect to find on designer denim.
Pique your interest? Keep scrolling!
Boohoo Molly Mid Rise All Over Embroidered Boyfriend Jeans, $18
Boohoo Petite Julia Raw Hem Light Wash Ankle Grazer Jeans, $25
Who What Wear Straight Leg Contrast Cuff Jeans Light Wash, $35
Dorothy Perkins Indigo Authentic ‘Darcy' Ripped Ankle Grazer Skinny Jeans, $44
