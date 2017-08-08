All the Ikea Rugs That Could Be Jon Snow’s Coat

As if you needed another reason to shop at IKEA, here's a new one to add to the list.

If you're a Game of Thrones fan, you love everything about the show, from its drama and dragons, down to Jon Snow's wardrobe. Well, according to costume designer Michele Clapton, those iconic furry capes that keep the Night's Watch warm are actually rugs from IKEA.

That's right. They're dressing everyone's favorite TV character with the same stuff you'd use to cover up your floor. And it could cost as low as $15.