As if you needed another reason to shop at IKEA, here's a new one to add to the list.
If you're a Game of Thrones fan, you love everything about the show, from its drama and dragons, down to Jon Snow's wardrobe. Well, according to costume designer Michele Clapton, those iconic furry capes that keep the Night's Watch warm are actually rugs from IKEA.
That's right. They're dressing everyone's favorite TV character with the same stuff you'd use to cover up your floor. And it could cost as low as $15.
According to Esquire, Clapton spoke about the rugs during a talk at the Getty Museum to an enthusiastic crowd. "We take anything we can. We cut, and then we shaved them, and then we added strong leather straps, and breakdown, which is like a religion on Game of Thrones."
Surprised? So are we. We're even a bit... inspired. The exact product may not have been revealed, but here are all the IKEA rugs that could be Jon Snow's coat. Keep scrolling for options that could link you and Kit Harrington together forever...or until you redecorate.
Alhede Rug, High Pile, $79.99
Adum Rug, High Pile, Off-White, $49.99
Hampen Rug, High Pile, Gray, $9.99
Rens Rug, Sheepskin, White, $29.99
Sejling Rug, Sheepskin, Gray, $49.99
Tejn Rug, White, $14.99
And you don't need to put these rugs on your body to test out the costume trend that's almost as famous as Jon Snow's hair. These rugs look as good on as they do next to a fire place or draped over a white, leather couch.
Winter is coming, after all.