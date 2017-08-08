Disney World Installs Memorial Statue to Honor Toddler Killed By Alligator One Year After His Death

Disney World is honoring the lost life of a young boy.

Last summer, 2-year-old Lane Graves was killed at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa when an alligator attacked him as he was playing in the sand on the beach. Now over a year removed from the tragedy, Disney World has erected a statue in remembrance of the child and in solidarity with his parents' Lane Thomas Foundation.

The memorial statue is of a lighthouse, the symbol of the foundation, adorned with two blue stars and a plaque that reads, "Presented to the Lane Thomas Foundation. A beacon of hope. A light of love." It stands near where the tragedy occurred.