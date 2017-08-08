Mourning Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' Marriage: Why This Particular Celebrity Breakup Shattered So Many People

Our favorite celebrity couples have all been given similar marching orders.

They must be photogenic, glamorous yet somehow normal at the same time, the epitome of #goals and, last but not least, responsible for holding up their end of the keep-love-alive bargain they unwittingly signed with the world's romantics when they decided to get together.

That social contract can create some expectations. So when one of the couples that has been proudly flying the flag for the Republic of Perfect Coupledom calls it a day, the flag all of a sudden flying at half mast, disappointment usually ensues.

But while the Internet has stuck a fork in love and called it done umpteen times over the years, the mournful cries that reverberated across the online landscape Sunday night when Chris Pratt and Anna Farisannounced they were legally separating after eight years of marriage formed a collective shriek not heard since...

Ever.