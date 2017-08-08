The X-Files Gets 2 Female Writers and Directors in Wake of Controversy

The truth is still out there and it's going to be shepherded by some women this time around. Dana Walden, chairman and CEO of Fox Television Group revealed The X-Files has hired two female directors and two female writers for the upcoming season of 10 episodes.

Gillian Anderson, the star of the long-running series and only one of two female directors of the show's more than 200 episodes, commented on the news that Chris Carter had hired an all-male writers room. "And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different. #TheFutureisFemale," she said in a retweet of The Washington Post's coverage of the news. See that below.