Maya Rudolph Cast in A Christmas Story Live Musical on Fox

Now this is a gift everybody can enjoy: Maya Rudolph will star in Fox's A Christmas Story live musical event. The Saturday Night Live veteran will play mom to little Ralphie Parker in the musical event airing Sunday, December 17 on Fox.

Fox's latest take on live musical hails from Grease: Live's Marc Platt with new songs from La La Land's Oscar-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The duo also took home a Tony for Dear Evan Hansen.

A Christmas Story: The Musical was nominated for three Tonys after opening in 2012. The musical was based on the movie and novel by Jean Shepherd and featured music and lyrics from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.