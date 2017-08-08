This Heartfelt Message of Support for Luann de Lesseps From Julie Klausner Will Make Your Day

Luann de Lesseps' biggest fan has a message for her. Julie Klausner, the star and creator of Hulu's Difficult People and former Real Housewives recapper, appeared on Braov's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and had a message for Lu. Klausner has been open about her affection for the Countess and even had her appear on her comedy series opposite Sonja Morgan.
"I am sitting shiva and would appreciate a fruit basket at the very least from you," Klausner told host Andy Cohen about Luann's divorce. "My heart is scrambled eggs ala francaise." What a way to work in that reference, Jules!
Klausner delivered her message of support to The Real Housewives of New York City star directly into the camera.
"Luann, all you need to do is look inside of a mirror and you're going to see the person who's going to get you through this: Her name is Luann," Klausner said. "I'm not concerned about you at all!"
Luann announced her divorce from husband Tom D'Agostino after seven months of marriage.
"It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," she tweeted. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"
The couple married on December 31. Their courtship (and troubles) was chronicled on The Real Housewives of New York City. They got engaged in February 2016.
"This was a long time coming but Luann had to come to grips with it herself," a source told E! News after the divorce was announced. "It's a sad time. She married Tom hoping it would last. Unfortunately, expectations were not met."
Luann is currently vacationing in Switzerland. She thanked people on Twitter. "Thank you for the generous expression of warmth, kindness and understanding. Your support and encouragement helps me to get through," she tweeted.
Luann and Sonja previously appeared as themselves in a season two episode of Klausner's Difficult People. The series, which also stars Billy Eichner, returns for its third season on Hulu on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
After getting engaged in February 2016, the Real Housewives of New York City star married the New York businessman on New Year's Eve during a lavish weekend of festivities in Florida. "She jumped up and down during vows," a source told E! News at the time.
On the heels of tying the knot, the new Mr. and Mrs. D'Agostino headed to the Bahamas for their honeymoon. "Happy," the reality star wrote on Instagram.
On their first Valentine's Day as a married couple, LuAnn took a moment to gush about her husband. "You are my reason to look forward to tomorrow #ILoveYou," his bride wrote. By the end of the month, the couple were in Florida together celebrating Bobby Zarin's birthday.
Between kisses on a yacht and date night in Palm Beach, the duo were the epitome of picture perfect in March.
The couple attended the Tribeca Ball and Real Housewives of New York City premiere arm in arm. Later in the month, the husband and wife checked into a Miami hotel for some R&R.
Luann rang in her 52nd birthday in New York City with her family by her side, including her new husband.
During an episode of the Real Housewives of New York City aired in June, Tom seemed to crack the couple's shiny veneer when he equated marriage to "a dog with a collar" while talking to his ex at a party. "I'm getting used to it," he told his ex.
After the two were spotted arguing in a restaurant (including an alleged slap from Luann), the couple became the subject of breakup speculation. "What couple doesn't have lovers' quarrels? Tom and I are very passionate and very much in love with each other and things happen," the 52-year-old told E! News. "Unfortunately we are very much public people and so everybody likes to talk about it. From the Housewives to the restaurant, it's very hard to keep privacy."
As she continued, "Tom and I have been through a lot, but we love each other. We aren't going to let gossip or rumors get the best of us."
In the days leading up to August, Tom and Luann spend the weekend in Sag Harbor hosting Marysol Patton. "Everything seemed fine. They seemed happy," a source told E! News of Mr. and Mrs. D'agostina. "If something was going on, they kept it to themselves."
However, just a few days later, the reality star announced her plans to divorce. E! News has learned that Luann is now planning on going on vacation. As a source said, "She wants to disconnect and take a little time for herself."
Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Bravo.
