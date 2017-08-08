Emily Ratajkowski and Juicy J Wore the Same Exact Pants to Jimmy Kimmel

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
They wore the same pants...at the same damn time.
This isn't your typical who wore it better scenario (you know, because it's usually between two actresses on a red carpet but by some miracle, in this case, it's between a model and a rapper showing up for their appearance on a talk show), but it still is one for the books.
In case you missed it: Emily Ratajkowski and Juicy J wore the exact same Adidas Originals track pants, in two very different ways, while arriving yesterday for Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Epic.
In true EmRata fashion, the style star kept her look sexy by pairing the track pants with a cropped grey tee, white, pointed-toe Balenciaga boots, a mini red backpack, gold hoops and small-framed sunnies.
BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
On the other end of the scale, also to be expected from the musician, Juicy J sported a tracksuit look in the track pants, a matching Adidas jacket, white sneakers all topped off with a chunky gold chain and black sunglasses.
So who wore it better? Regardless of your vote, we think we can all agree, no matter how the pant is worn, they look incredibly cool. (Not to mention, easy to pull off. Which is why we think you should get yourself a pair.)
Joggers, $18
Sweatpant with Engineered 4-Bar Stripe in Navy Cotton Loopback, $570
Corsety Striped Track Pants, $1,123
Side Button Track Pants, $157
Dress them up or dress them down.
Whatever way you spin the look, you'll always look cool.