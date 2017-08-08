Emily Ratajkowski and Juicy J Wore the Same Exact Pants to Jimmy Kimmel

ESC: Emily Ratajkowski

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

They wore the same pants...at the same damn time.

This isn't your typical who wore it better scenario (you know, because it's usually between two actresses on a red carpet but by some miracle, in this case, it's between a model and a rapper showing up for their appearance on a talk show), but it still is one for the books.

In case you missed it: Emily Ratajkowski and Juicy J wore the exact same Adidas Originals track pants, in two very different ways, while arriving yesterday for Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Epic.

In true EmRata fashion, the style star kept her look sexy by pairing the track pants with a cropped grey tee, white, pointed-toe Balenciaga boots, a mini red backpack, gold hoops and small-framed sunnies.

ESC: Jordan Houston, Juicy J

BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On the other end of the scale, also to be expected from the musician, Juicy J sported a tracksuit look in the track pants, a matching Adidas jacket, white sneakers all topped off with a chunky gold chain and black sunglasses.

So who wore it better? Regardless of your vote, we think we can all agree, no matter how the pant is worn, they look incredibly cool. (Not to mention, easy to pull off. Which is why we think you should get yourself a pair.)

Shop the Look

ESC: Track Pants

H&M

Joggers, $18

ESC: Track Pants

Thom Browne

Sweatpant with Engineered 4-Bar Stripe in Navy Cotton Loopback, $570

ESC: Track Pants

Justin Bieber "Purpose The Stadium Tour" Merch Collection

Stadium Tour Sweatpants, $80

ESC: Track Pants

Maison Kisuné

Logo Embroidered Track Pants, $130

ESC: Track Pants

Off-White

Corsety Striped Track Pants, $1,123

ESC: Track Pants

Zara

Trousers with Side Stripe, $40

ESC: Track Pants

Fenty x Puma

Side Button Track Pants, $157

ESC: Track Pants

MSGM

Striped Crepe Track Pants, $129

ESC: Track Pants

N.Peal Cashmere

Two-Tone Cashmere Track Pants, $248

Article continues below

Dress them up or dress them down.

Whatever way you spin the look, you'll always look cool.

