Jimmy Kimmel Debuts "Baby Bachelor in Paradise" and It's Just as Hilarious as You'd Expect

These babies are hitting the beach.

While fans of the Bachelor franchise bid farewell to this year's season of The Bachelorette and anxiously await the debut of Bachelor in Paradise next week, Jimmy Kimmel found a way for everyone to stay occupied in the reality TV interim.

Drumroll please! It's Baby Bachelor in Paradise. As is typical of the late-night host, Kimmel rolled out the latest spoof series Tuesday night on the heels of Rachel Lindsay's finale episode. "Tonight, as you know, we bid farewell to another season of The Bachelorette, but fear not because tonight we also say hello to a new Bachelor spin-off," Kimmel announced to his audience. With just a few simple swaps—rings pops for diamonds and sippy cups for margarita glasses—a posse of toddlers were ready to fall in love.