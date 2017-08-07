All the Details on Rachel Lindsay's $100,000 Engagement Ring From The Bachelorette's Bryan Abasolo

He liked her so much that he put one fabulous ring on it!

After weeks of dramatic rose ceremonies and tearful breakups, Rachel Lindsay finally received the romantic proposal she was always looking for.

Ladies and gentlemen, this season's Bachelorette is officially engaged to Bryan Abasolo.

Before we discuss that heartfelt proposal, there's a whole lot to share about that ring from jewelry designer Neil Lane.

E! News has learned it's a pear shaped center stone that is more than three carts. The ring includes a pave border and a platinum band.