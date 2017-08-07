New Bachelor in Paradise Sneak Peek Shows the Moment the Show Got Shut Down

Tonight's Bachelorette finale wasn't all about the proposal or the tears.
It also gave us a gift in the form of a sneak peek at Bachelor in Paradise, including the moment the show was shut down after concerns that a hook up between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson wasn't fully consensual.
Corinne appears to have been in the pool fully clothed just "30 minutes into Paradise," messing around with DeMario. Later, she and DeMario both get pulled aside by producers as the crew puts down cameras and closes down production. But then everything's back to normal in the next second, with everyone back on the beach and having a good time.
There are potential orgies and Dean stuck in a love triangle and Raven ready to get engaged, and obviously a lot of crying. It's a lot, but it also appears to mean that Bachelor in Paradise hasn't lost any of its insane spark amid the controversy.
ABC/Paul Hebert
Season four's cast is a good mix of former BIP stars and newbies, including multiple guys from Rachel's season and girls from Nick's season of The Bachelor.
That cast includes Raven Gates, Amanda Stanton, Alexis Waters, Derek Peth, Lacey Mark, Kristina Schulman, Nick Benvenutti, Danielle Maltby, Taylor Nolan, Robby Hayes, Ben Zorn, Jasmine Goode, Vinny Ventiera, Alex Woytkiw, Dean Unglert, Diggy Moreland, Iggy Rodriguez, and according to this promo, Haley and Emily Ferguson, and good old Canadian Daniel Maguire.
Just one more week of waiting!
Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.