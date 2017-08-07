Chris Brown Just Commented on Rihanna's Latest Instagram and the Internet Doesn't Know What to Think

Rihanna is shining bright light a diamond and Chris Brown can't seem to look away.

As the "Umbrella" singer continues to work, work, work, work it at Barbados' carnival, one look is grabbing the attention of one famous ex.

On Monday night, Rihanna posted one of her outfits from the annual event with a standard caption.

"the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold," she wrote online. "#BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture"

Through all the likes and comments from fans and followers, one message stood out from all the rest. As it turns out, ex-boyfriend Chris decided to comment with two eye emoji's.