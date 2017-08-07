Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Celebrate Their Best Friendship All Over Instagram

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Arya Stark and Sansa Stark may not be Westeros besties on Game of Thrones, but in real life, these onscreen sisters, played by Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, are total BFFs.
Earlier today, Turner took to social media to give her gal pal a low-key shout out to honor a very special day, August 7, 2009, a day that changed their lives eight years ago today.
Posting an adorable photo of the pair wearing matching Halloween costumes (in which they appear to have dressed up as naughty Brownies), the redhead captioned her Instagram post, "Happy 7th August my soulm8 @maisie_williams."
In return, Williams posted photos of the friends and wrote on her Insta, "Happy 7th August."
So what's so special about August 7, 2009?
Well, in 2016, Sophie revealed to E! News the reason— turns out that's the date she and Maisie found out they'd been cast on the epic HBO drama. The date is such a deep symbol to them (and their friendship) that the ladies got matching ink with the very important date. How adorable!
Turner told E! News, "She's one of my best friends in the whole world. We got matching tattoos," which read, "07.08.09" in peach on their forearms. She explained, "That's the date that we both heard we got Game of Thrones on. I got it the other day. [It's] still a bit crusty."
Sansa joked, "We don't know if we're going to make it so Maisie and I were like, 'Let's get these ones before anyone kills us!'"
What makes these Instagram shout outs even more heartwarming as that it comes just one day after the sisters reunited onscreen on the HBO hit.
By the way, from her statement it may seem like she's talking about July 8, 2009, but they're not. Fun fact: in England (where the actresses are from) they write dates by day, month, year, unlike in the U.S.
Happy GoT day, ladies!
