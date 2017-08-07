Chris Harrison Congratulates The Bachelor's Juan Pablo Galavis on His Wedding to Osmariel Villalobos

Juan Pablo Galavis is officially a married man!

One of ABC's most memorable stars of The Bachelor said "I Do" to girlfriend Osmariel Villalobos over the weekend.

During tonight's three-hour live finale of The Bachelorette, host Chris Harrison confirmed the news to viewers watching at home.

"A little side note: Love is definitely in the air tonight and there is more exciting news from Bachelor Nation. This is true, Juan Pablo is married. That's right. The man who we thought might never find love has apparently found it," he shared with viewers. "Juan Pablo reached out to us and asked us to spread the word and we are happy to do so."

Chris added, "Congratulations to Juan Pablo and his bride."