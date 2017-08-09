Fact-Checking The View's Wildest Rumors: Which Behind-the-Scenes Hot Topics Were So True or So False

ABC
For a show that reports the news, The View also knows how to make some news.
During the 20 seasons ABC's daytime talk show has been on the air, a group of ladies haven't been shy about sharing their life stories, opinions on hot-button issues and asking tough questions to a variety of guests.
At the same time, the tabloids certainly haven't hesitated in writing their own headlines about the show that continues to entertain its loyal morning audience.
As The View celebrates 20 years this week, we're looking back at some of the wildest rumors that surfaced in our gallery below.
While some were truthful, others were downright crazy. In fact, some of these rumors may have you thinking twice about what you read next about this daytime staple.
False! During her time as co-host, Raven-Symoné faced her fair share of critics. In fact, a petition was created to have her removed from the "Hot Topics" table. Ultimately, the childhood star had the support of ABC. "Ratings are up. We are very happy with the team we have," a rep shared with E! News. "Raven is a great addition to the panel."
The Disney star would later announce her departure from the show after less than two seasons to focus on her new series in Los Angeles titled Raven's Home.
False! When Whoopi Goldberg appeared on The Wendy Williams Show, the A-list actress got some fans wondering if she was ready to move on from the ABC series. "I have to do it, baby, because I have to go and grow," Whoopi told Wendy Williams when discussing her plans to leave. "I got stuff to do. I got movies I need to direct. I got books I got to finish."
She added, "This was great and I love doing it, but it's been awhile and they're in their 20th season. They did this without me." Ultimately, Variety broke the story last week that Whoopi would be returning for Season 21 premiering this September.
Vh1
False! When former co-host Star Jones announced she was creating a drama series based on morning television, many assumed that the series would be entirely based on her experiences at The View. In several interviews, however, Star assured fans that it's not all about the ABC series. "I've seen everybody, heard everything, the least of which is an affair behind the scenes, so I had a lot of stuff to work with," she shared with reporters via the Hollywood Reporter. "My only rule was I would not violate any of the closed-door sessions that I had with my co-hosts. You really can't tell the secrets of someone you put your Spanx on with…You can't cross that line."
For more proof, Star went on The View to promote the VH1 series. And several co-hosts including Jedediah Bila made cameos in the first season.
True! Back in December 2016, Candace Cameron Bure announced that she would be leaving The View after two seasons. As it turns out, the actress really had a jam-packed schedule that took her from Los Angeles to New York City practically every week. "It wasn't an easy decision. Before I started The View, I had already had my commitments to Fuller House and my work with the Hallmark Channel," she explained. "Because of the success of those, my commitments have become even greater with those shows."
Fred Lee/ABC
False! Rewind to the fall of 2014 when reports were circulating that the ladies were butting heads for a variety of reasons when the cameras weren't rolling. During an appearance on Late Night With David Letterman, Whoopi set the record straight. "People keep saying 'Oh my god, I'm hearing everything. You guys are killing each other over there.' It's like 'Oh, OK, you've got four chicks and people expect you to fight…Women don't just do that," she explained. "Nobody ever asks those questions to the guys. You've got five guys on ESPN and maybe they're sniping at each other, but nobody says, 'Oh the dudes are fighting.'"
The actress added, "You know, we're grown-ups...We're hip grown-ups and we're good-looking women, but the fighting thing, teenagers are doing that, that's some stuff kids do, we don't do that. It's too tiring!"
Peter Kramer/NBC
False! Before Barbara Walters officially retired in 2014, some speculated that former Today show co-host Katie Couric would replace her. We went straight to the source for some more information. "No, that's an example I think of a story I guess that was printed and then was repeated that's just not true," Katie told E! News. "It's very flattering. I'm a big fan of Barbara's and a big fan of the show, but it's completely false. I think that unfortunately, linking has replaced reporting and it's just a strange way of covering the news."
Even Barbara had to speak out and set the record straight. "I love Katie and we are good friends," she told E! News. "She is always welcome as a guest on The View, and I was recently a guest on her show, but there is no truth to the rumor that she will be taking my place on The View."
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
False! While searching for a replacement for Rosie O'Donnell, reports circulated that Roseanne Barr was a possible pick. When a Twitter follower showed their support, however, the actress admitted that she had no idea what the rumors were about. "I haven't heard about it," she told one follower on Twitter. "No one has contacted my representatives—but it's often rumored."
And when one follower asked if she watched a recent View segment on Obamacare, Roseanne said she passed because she was "too tired for TV."
ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua
True! While Nicolle Wallace was praised for her laidback style and chemistry with her co-hosts, the former communications chief for President George W. Bush was let go from the daytime show. "I loved the job. I had no plans of quitting. I think I thought that I would learn somewhere other than Variety that I'd been fired," Nicolle told the publication who first broke the news. "It shattered my naiveté about television. Listen, it's all fair. I wasn't wronged by anybody. But I was surprised to learn in the press about their decision not to bring me back."
She added, "I had never had one note from anybody inside the entire organization during the entire season. No one said a word to me. Maybe I should have seen it coming. Not after a single show, a single Hot Topic or a single interview. It was like being invisible. But not in an unpleasant way."
ABC/Heidi Gutman
Likely True! During an appearance on the Rachael Ray Show back in Feb. 2015, Elisabeth Hasselbeck was asked if she would return to the table even "for a few days." Her answer may surprise you. "No. I've done my time," she shared. "I did my time, I was outta there."
She added, "That time is passed; I was thankful to have the decade that I did there [at The View]…" As of August 2017, Elisabeth hasn't made an appearance—but never say never!
ABC/Lou Rocco
False! Back in June 2014 when Sherri Shepherd and Jenny McCarthy were leaving the show, the search for new co-hosts was a big headline in the media. According to one report from the New York Times, higher-ups at the talk show were absolutely considering a guy to serve as one of the co-hosts. In fact, a regular male co-host was "under consideration." Names in the mix included Ross Matthews, conservative commentator Will Cain and football pro Jesse Palmer.
While season 21 will likely bring its fresh batch of new rumors, one thing is clear: The View's ratings are way up and a combination of great co-hosts, guests and hot topics have all contributed to the success.
As the ladies always say, maybe we all should sit back and enjoy the view instead of the rumors.
Celebrate The View's 20th anniversary with a rebroadcast of the premiere show from August 11, 1997 this Friday on ABC. Check your local listings.
