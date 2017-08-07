Bachelor in Paradise Promo Promises Tears, Love, Heartbreak & Crabs

Bachelor in Paradise sure does love its animals.

In this new promo, exclusive to E! News, Chris Harrison is promising us a lot of things from this new season of the reality spinoff. Drama, tears, love, and heartbreak are all things we'd expect from the beach, but crabs...are also things we'd expect from the beach, regardless of the kind of crabs we're talking about.

In this case, we appear to be talking about actual ocean crabs that are somehow threatening the survival of these lovelorn reality show contestants. There's a certain sense of doom in this promo, which both makes sense and doesn't at all.

After an incident and an internal investigation temporarily derailed filming and new rules were put in place with regards to drinking and hooking up, it looks as if the show wasted no time in getting back to normal.