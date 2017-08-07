Bachelor in Paradise Promo Promises Tears, Love, Heartbreak & Crabs

Everything We Know About Grey's Anatomy Season 14: Arizona's Lonely Love Life, Matthew Morrison's Possible Return & More
Bachelor in Paradise sure does love its animals.
In this new promo, exclusive to E! News, Chris Harrison is promising us a lot of things from this new season of the reality spinoff. Drama, tears, love, and heartbreak are all things we'd expect from the beach, but crabs...are also things we'd expect from the beach, regardless of the kind of crabs we're talking about.
In this case, we appear to be talking about actual ocean crabs that are somehow threatening the survival of these lovelorn reality show contestants. There's a certain sense of doom in this promo, which both makes sense and doesn't at all.
After an incident and an internal investigation temporarily derailed filming and new rules were put in place with regards to drinking and hooking up, it looks as if the show wasted no time in getting back to normal.
ABC/Paul Hebert
Cast members for season four include:
Raven Gates of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick Viall)
Amanda Stanton of The Bachelor season 20 (Ben Higgins) and Bachelor in Paradise season 3
Alexis Waters of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Derek Peth of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo Fletcher)
DeMario Jackson of The Bachelorette season 13 (Rachel Lindsay)
Lacey Mark of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Kristina Schulman of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)
Danielle Maltby of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Taylor Nolan of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Robby Hayes of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)
Ben Zorn of The Bachelorette season 11 (Kaitlyn Bristowe)
Jasmine Goode of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Vinny Ventiera of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo) and Bachelor in Paradise season 3
Alex Woytkiw of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)
Dean Unglert of The Bachelorette season 13 (Rachel)
Diggy Moreland of The Bachelorette season 13 (Rachel)
Iggy Rodriguez of The Bachelorette season 13 (Rachel)
Bachelor in Paradise premieres next Monday, August 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC.