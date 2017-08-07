Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Separating: What's Next For the Couple?

America's favorite couple is calling it quits!

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have decided to legally separate after eight years of marriage. But what went wrong? And more importantly, where do they go from here?

After releasing similar statements on their social media pages Sunday evening, not to mention completely throwing the internet into a frenzy with the shocking news, it seems that they are on the road to a peaceful and amicable separation.

In the statement, they asked for privacy for both them and their son Jack Pratt, and expressed their "love for each other."

So what drove the couple apart? Was the fame too much to handle?

Check out the E! News clip above for all the latest details!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

