Amal Clooney Enjoys Dinner Date in Italy With George Clooney and Her Mom

New parents George Clooney and Amal Clooney are keeping the romance alive.

As their twins continue to grow, the famous pair is finding time to sneak in a little adults-only time in Italy.

Sunday night was no different as the couple headed to Il Gatto Nero for a quiet dinner out.

In photos obtained by E! News, George and Amal were seen holding hands as they left the restaurant. The human rights attorney wore a black-and-white striped jumpsuit with shoulder-length earrings.

As for George, he kept it casual with a crisp white button-down and denim jeans.