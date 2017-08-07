Ryan Seacrest Dishes Details About His Romance With Shayna Taylor: ''Every Night Is Date Night''

Ryan Seacrest knows the key to a successful relationship: date nights, European vacations and lots of carbs!
The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host chatted with E! News at the Hampton's Paddle and Party for Pink Benefiting Breast Cancer event over the weekend where he opened up about his recent romantic getaway with girlfriend Shayna Taylor.
"Every year, I try to get away for a week to ten days over in Europe and eat tons of carbohydrates and lots of pizzas," he said. "And it was successful once again this year. I just got back, and I'm full."
Taylor accompanied him to the event, which was just another fun outing for the pair. "Every night is date night," Seacrest laughed.
Meanwhile, the couple recently moved to New York, so they've been spending the summer getting to know their new home.
"We're new to New York, so I like to walk around New York and learn all the different ins and outs of New York City," he said.
Seacrest and Taylor were first linked together in 2014 after they vacationed in St. Tropez. Though they've been on and off over the last several years, they appear quite happy these days.
In fact, the model took to Instagram last week to share a sweet photo with her man, writing, "I wuv you ! We took a picture in this same spot over 3 years ago, & here we are again . . Happier then ever."
She added the hashtag, "#willalwaysbeourspecialplace."
Aw!