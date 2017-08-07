Ryan Seacrest Dishes Details About His Romance With Shayna Taylor: ''Every Night Is Date Night''

Ryan Seacrest knows the key to a successful relationship: date nights, European vacations and lots of carbs!

The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host chatted with E! News at the Hampton's Paddle and Party for Pink Benefiting Breast Cancer event over the weekend where he opened up about his recent romantic getaway with girlfriend Shayna Taylor.

"Every year, I try to get away for a week to ten days over in Europe and eat tons of carbohydrates and lots of pizzas," he said. "And it was successful once again this year. I just got back, and I'm full."