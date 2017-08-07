Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon "So Happy" to Start Her Pregnancy Journey Alongside Fiancé Joshua Efird

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is ready to become a mom.
In case you missed the big news, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star revealed in a new promo for season two of Mama June: From Not to Hot that she was expecting her first child.
"I'm really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I am gonna have to face," she said into the camera. "I'm really nervous have having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha."
The 17-year-old added, "I really wish I could have this child right now."
Ultimately, the mom-to-be is sharing plenty of excitement on social media. Hours after the news broke, Pumpkin went on Facebook to reveal her child's sonogram and more information about the pregnancy journey.
"So now that the news is out, Me and Josh are expecting a little one ❤," she wrote to her followers. "So happy to start this new adventure with him. I am so proud, Love you baby @josh_efird."
According to Joshua Efird's Instagram, the pair has been taken since March 28, 2015 and he's engaged to the "best girl ever."
While Pumpkin does not know the sex of her child, the reality star has a guess of who could be coming into her family soon.
"If I had to bet, because of all the girls in our family, I'm probably having a girl," she explained in a promo for the upcoming WE tv season. "Could you imagine another f--king little me running around? You guys are gonna be f--ked!"
As for Mama June, Pumpkin has no doubts that she will continue to be a great grandmother as she maintains her 200-pound weight loss.
"I think mama will be an alright grandma," she added. "I mean, she can't really see, but she'll do good."
Season 2 of Mama June: From Not to Hot is set to premiere in early 2018 on WE tv.