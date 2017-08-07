Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon "So Happy" to Start Her Pregnancy Journey Alongside Fiancé Joshua Efird

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is ready to become a mom.

In case you missed the big news, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star revealed in a new promo for season two of Mama June: From Not to Hot that she was expecting her first child.

"I'm really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I am gonna have to face," she said into the camera. "I'm really nervous have having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha."

The 17-year-old added, "I really wish I could have this child right now."

Ultimately, the mom-to-be is sharing plenty of excitement on social media. Hours after the news broke, Pumpkin went on Facebook to reveal her child's sonogram and more information about the pregnancy journey.