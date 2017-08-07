Kylie Jenner Talks 20th Birthday Plans With Her Family and Reveals What "Sentimental" Gift She Wants

It sounds like Kylie Jenner's 20th birthday might be her most laid back yet!

E! News caught up with the Life of Kylie star and her BFF Jordyn Woods over the weekend to get the scoop on what Kylie has planned for her 20th b-day on Thursday.

"Usually I go on a trip every year and I like to do something special and big. This year I'm just feeling family vibes," Kylie told us exclusively. "I just want to be around my family and my friends and just do something cute."

"I think Jordyn has something planned," E! News' Erin Lim prodded.

"She has secrets," Kylie smiled. "I know she's doing something."