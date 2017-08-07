Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott on Having More Kids: ''Never Say Never''

It's Baby Beau's first red carpet!
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott took their 5-month-old son and the rest of their brood to the Big City Moms Biggest Family Shower Ever event at the California Market Center on Sunday. The whole crew caught up with E! News and talked about life as a family of seven. The two are also parents to Liam, 10, Stella, nine; Hattie, five; and Finn, four.
"It's been a blessing having Baby Beau," Tori said at the family oriented event. "I think not just for our family but for us. Our love has grown stronger."
Dan Steinberg/REX/Shutterstock
Additionally, Dean talked to E! News about the possibility of having yet another wee one at the expo geared toward growing families, which featured more than 100 vendors with products and services.
"Never say never," the doting dad said. "But our hands are pretty full right now, so we'd like to just enjoy the ones we have right now."
As for what it's like with all of them under one roof? "It's a happy, crazy, loving chaos," said the Chopped Canada host.
In the interview, the proud papa also said his marriage with the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star was "amazing," and added that the two complement each other's parenting style.
"I am the bad cop and she's the good cop. We make a really good team."
As for how the pair keep the romance alive after more than a decade and five kids, Dean admitted it's all about having a date night.
"It's super important to make time for just you and your spouse." The Canadian mentioned that the twosome go to sushi or go out to a movie, but insisted you don't have to actually go out to have a date night as a couple.