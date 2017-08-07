Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott on Having More Kids: ''Never Say Never''

Additionally, Dean talked to E! News about the possibility of having yet another wee one at the expo geared toward growing families, which featured more than 100 vendors with products and services.

"Never say never," the doting dad said. "But our hands are pretty full right now, so we'd like to just enjoy the ones we have right now."

As for what it's like with all of them under one roof? "It's a happy, crazy, loving chaos," said the Chopped Canada host.

In the interview, the proud papa also said his marriage with the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star was "amazing," and added that the two complement each other's parenting style.

"I am the bad cop and she's the good cop. We make a really good team."