Robert Pattinson Cools Off With FKA Twigs: Are Things Heating Up With Katy Perry?

Robert Pattinson is raising some questions in the romance department.

The actor, 31, made headlines late last month after he said he's only "kind of" engaged to FKA twigs during an interview with Howard Stern. Fast forward to this weekend when he was spotted getting cozy with good pal Katy Perry during a dinner outing Saturday night, causing lots of fans to question what's really going on.

Well, E! News has learned things might be heating up between Pattinson and Perry as he's already allegedly cooled off from FKA twigs, who he started dating in 2014 and proposed to the following year.

"He is technically still with FKA twigs, but it doesn't seem like it will last," one source told us. "They were serious at one point, but not anymore. The whole thing with Rob saying they are 'kind of engaged' speaks for itself. The relationship has been fizzling out."