Watch Kim Zolciak-Biermann Tell Tyler Henry About Her Terrifying Stroke on Hollywood Medium: ''Could This Happen Again?''

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Gifted, Fox New Shows

How Will The Gifted Fit Into the Larger X-Men Universe?

Andy Samberg and Wife Secretly Welcome First Child

ESC: Solange Knowles

How Hollywood's Stars Wear Their Curls

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The future is looking bright for Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

In this sneak peek from Wednesday's all-new episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shares the sad details of her 2015 health scare.

"So what they are having me reference to is an acknowledgement of a stroke, but there are two stroke messages," Tyler Henry tells Kim and her husband Kroy Biermann.

"One is a stroke that an individual suffers and then passes away," Tyler reveals to a visibly shocked Kim. "The other is an incident in which someone has a close call involving a stroke, or something like a stroke, but they actually live and survive through this."

If that wasn't enough to convince the reality star, Tyler made another scary accurate statement. "I'm seeing a susceptibility to what looks like blood clots," Tyler reveals.

Photos

Kim Zolciak-Biermann & Kroy Biermann's Vow Renewal

"That would be me," Kim shares. "I had a stroke September 23rd of 2015 from a blood clot. I was flying from L.A. back home to Atlanta from Dancing with the Stars."   

"I went down to hug my son as soon as I pulled into my driveway, and then my hand started to go numb, but it was numb times a gazillion." Kim recalls. "Not the normal shake it off. Then I couldn't speak and I was trying to, and it was so scary."

"The stroke was life changing—literally. I never thought at 37 I would have a stroke, and in front of my children nonetheless," Kim explains. "I've pretty much fully recovered, but I can't say that I don't think, ‘Could this happen again?'"

Watch the clip to see Kim's shocked reaction!

Watch the season premiere of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry Sunday May 21 at 10e|7p only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Kim Zolciak-Biermann , Top Stories , Injury And Illness
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.