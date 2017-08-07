Chris Pratt and Anna Faris: A Timeline of Their Last Year Together

The internet let out a cohesive weep on Sunday after hearing that Anna Faris and Chris Pratt decided to legally separate after eight years of marriage.

The news broke after Pratt released the following statement via his official Facebook page: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."

He continued, "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Shortly after Pratt's post, Faris also took to Instagram with the same statement, except she took out the final line, "And continue to have the deepest respect for one another."