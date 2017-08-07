Sharknado Stars Ponder Their Franchise Futures After That Epic Global Swarming Ending

Warning: The following contain major spoilers for Sharnkado 5: Global Swarming. If you haven't watched yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution.
In the final moments of Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, things looked pretty grim for our intrepid shark slayer Fin (Ian Ziering). Both his sons were presumed dead, his wife April (Tara Reid) was nothing more than a disembodied head, and he seemed to be the only person left on a desolate, shark-destroyed planet. That is, until Dolph Lundgren arrived in his magical flying Humvee to reveal that he was young Gil all grown up and he was ready to take his dad back "to where it all began" Back to the Future-style, to save April, their family and the world. How'd he survive? The explosion in Tokyo sent him back in time, of course, where he figured out how to turn a sharknado into a time machine. (Look, we didn't say any of this made a lick of sense, OK?)
Syfy
Now that we know the potential sixth installment in Syfy's successful franchise will be a quest through sharknado-infested time, does that mean that those characters who bit the dust this go-round might still return?
"Do you think Ian would ever let me go?" Reid asked as she and Ziering spoke with E! News exclusively after the film's premiere event in Las Vegas on Sunday night. "Never."
"We're just going to have to tune in and find out," Ziering said, playing coy about whether Fin would find a way to resurrect his wife in the future. And while Sharknado 6 hasn't been given the official green light from the cable net, the actor's pretty certain the franchise isn't stopping here. "I think they're going to wait until the ratings pop, but I can't see how the ratings won't be enormous tonight," he told us.
Cassie Scerbo, who returned for Global Swarming after her character Nova sat the fourth film out, doesn't think Nova's death is the end of the road for the character, either. "Nova's dead, but like in soap opera world—or Sharknado world—is she really dead? I mean, I don't know. I feel like they are going to go towards the time travel the next movie, so I feel like maybe she's not dead. Although she never does the even movies, so we'll see what happens," the actress, who also sat out the second film, told us. "But at the end of the day, Nova died. She went down fighting for Fin and his family, fighting for April...I feel like she went down epically. If there was one way for her to go down, it would be fighting."
