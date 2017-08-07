The $3 Tool Nicki Minaj's Makeup Artist Uses to Perfect Eyeliner

Eyeliner is tricky.

One look at Nicki Minaj's perfectly curved black pigment and you might find yourself reaching for a precision tool. It's sexy and commands attention. But, eyeliner takes practice and it often seems that only the skilled really get it right. Liquid, gel or pencil—it can go wrong quickly, especially in the outer corners of the eye. And, if you attempt to adjust the wings (which you most likely will because who really gets it right the first time?), it's easy to mess up your concealer and eyeshadow, too.

Then, Etienne Ortega solved our longtime frustration with one tool in 10 seconds. The makeup artist, who has worked with Nicki, Kris Jenner, Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey and Erika Jayne, knows how to create a standout look. And, after working on so many sets, he can do it fast.