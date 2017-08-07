Game of Thrones Boss on Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's "Complicated" Attraction

So… about that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen tension on Game of Thrones… It's just simply there, according to executive producer David Benioff.
In the HBO-produced Inside the Episode, Benioff addressed the conflict between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) head on. Jon Snow is there for political reasons, he wants to get dragon glass and if possible convince Dany to become an ally. Meanwhile, Dany wants Jon to bend the knee.
"There's conflict and it's conflict between powerful people and then to make it all even more complicated, they're starting to be attracted to each other. So much of it is not from dialogue or anything we wrote. It's just the two of them in a small space, standing near each other, and us just watching that and feeling the heat of it," Benioff said.
You take two attractive people, put them in a cave and then…yep.
Things are finally heating up for Dany, besides with Jon Snow. She's lost two of her closest allies and fleet. "She's in a position where if she doesn't step up soon and come up with a big win for her side, she's going to lose this fight before it even begins," co-creator D.B. Weiss said. "I think she really feels the pressure of her situation more than she ever has before. It's the fight she's been waiting for for her whole life."
In the fourth episode of season seven, viewers finally saw two principal characters face-off on the battlefield when Dany and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) went head-to-head.
"This is the first time we've ever had two sets of main characters on opposite sides of the battlefield and it's impossible to really want any one of them and impossible to want any one of them to lose," Weiss said.
The true standoff never came to fruition, thanks to a dragon and a mysterious savior. Until next week…
HBO; Getty Images
The leader of the Brotherhood Without Banners actually has two eyes in real life.
HBO; Getty Images
Sam somehow looks the same but also way cooler off screen.
HBO; Getty Images
Gilly would be delightfully shocked to see how good she cleans up.
Article continues below
HBO/Getty Images
Here's hoping Meera and Bran get out of the snow sometime soon so they don't have to wear those heavy furs anymore.
HBO; Getty Images
Varys...with hair?! Is it weird that we're weirded out?
HBO; Getty Images
Tormund somehow manages to look exactly the same whether he's in skins or a suit, to the point where he played a hacker in Fate of the Furious and we refuse to accept that his name was anything other than Tormund the Hacker.
Article continues below
HBO; Getty Images
Letting go of Ellaria's anger and grudges makes Indira absolutely flawless in real life.
HBO; Getty Images
Onscreen or off, this dude is a regulation hottie.
HBO; Getty Images
We'll never be able to trust Iwan in real life thanks to Ramsay's evil actions on the show, but he does clean up real well!
Article continues below
HBO; Getty Images
We love Grey Worm as Dany's most trusted warrior, but off screen, Anderson looks way more fun to hang out with. Just look at that smile!
HBO; Getty Images
Stannis' righthand man looks so much younger and happier in real life!
HBO; Getty Images
A man should keep the face he has, because it's super attractive.
Article continues below
HBO; Getty Images
Not a single spot of greyscale to be seen!
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
He knows nothing.
HBO/Christian Augustin/Getty Images
Without her trademark blond hair, the Mother of Dragons is practically unrecognizable in real life.
Article continues below
HBO; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Dany's handmaiden is gorgeous no matter what, to be honest.
HBO/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
It's just so nice to see Sansa smiling happily, even if we have to take a trip to reality to see it happen.
HBO/Gary Gershoff/WireImage
She's the scrappy tomboy taking her survival into her own hands, but IRL, Williams looks a lot less like she could bake men into meat pies.
Article continues below
HBO/Ben Gabbe/WireImage
The Kingslayer looks very fine locked up and dirty or all cleaned up.
HBO/Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Without the steely stare, long hair and unfortunate facial burn, the Hound looks downright lovable.
HBO/Jason Merritt/Getty Images
To think you could pass by one of TV's most vicious queens on the street and never even know it!
Article continues below
HBO/Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Brienne may have lived a life of torment because she didn't fit the Seven Kingdoms' standards of beauty and femininity, but she's actually stunning both on and off the show.
HBO/Jason Merritt/Getty Images
All gussied up and accepting awards, the actor's looking quite suave out of armor and in a tux.
HBO/Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Let us blow your mind for a second. This Ironborn son is real-life brother to British pop singer Lily Allen. Whoa.
Article continues below
HBO/lvy Njiokiktjien/AFP/Getty Images
Frankly, we hardly recognize the Red Priestess when she's not birthing Stannis Baratheon's shadow assassin baby in a dark cave.
HBO/Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
The actor steps out looking innocently nothing at all like the scheming mustache-twirling Littlefinger.
HBO; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Smiling and happy offscreen, this young star doesn't look at all like he's been pulled through the snow for 17 years (give or take).
Article continues below
HBO; Getty Images
Whoa, this King looks completely unrecognizable without the wear and tear of a Westeros war!
HBO/Christian Augustin/Getty Images
RIP Mama Stark, who almost never got a chance to look this happy on screen.
HBO; Getty Images
This young king looks way more confident and mature in real life than he did on the show.
Article continues below
HBO; Getty Images
The daughter of Cersei and Jaime Lannister looks pretty much the same onscreen as she does in real life: absolutely gorgeous!
HBO; Getty Images
Kerry is as sweet and innocent as Shireen was, just without the greyscale scars. How Shireen's parents could burn her alive at the stake is just beyond us.
HBO; Getty Images
Let's hope Joel lives longer than his onscreen alter ego, because he looks like way more fun that Dany's betrothed Meereenese local.
Article continues below
HBO; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
We will most likely never forgive Cersei for taking this beauty away from us.
HBO/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jack looks very nice but Joffrey's a jerk we do not miss.
HBO; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Hodor :(
Article continues below
Game of Thrones airs Sundays on HBO.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!