Game of Thrones Producers Break Down the Big Arya-Sansa Reunion

"Tell Sansa her sister's home." And with that, the remaining Stark kids all finally got back together on Game of Thrones.
"The inspiration for the scene was Odysseus returning after his long wanderings, no one recognizes him," co-creator David Benioff said.
Maisie Williams' Arya Stark has been through, well, pretty much everything. This is her first time home, so naturally it was emotional. But, "the second she comes home she realizes it's not the same place," co-creator D.B Weiss said.
The reunion between the Stark sisters was a long time coming for Game of Thrones. At Comic-Con, Sophie Turner teased the meetings between Sansa, Arya and Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright).
"I mean, it would be so amazing for them to get back together. I think it would be really awkward because they haven't seen each other for so long. How do you sit down and tell your sibling all that you've been through," Turner told E! News. "I think they've all changed so much over the course of seven years that it would almost be like meeting a stranger."
Benioff explained the sisters are in some ways very similar to who they were when they last met, except more so. Yet, "Both of them have had difficult journeys—difficult in their own ways," Benioff said. "I think they come to respect the other in terms of how they've grown as people, but at that same time that doesn't diminish the tension between them."
And then there was the big showdown between Arya and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie). That was really an eye-opener for Sansa, the executive producers said.
"It's an incredible moment when Arya walks into the courtyard and Brienne says ‘nice sword,'" Christie told EW. "When she first sees Arya, it's not just that she sees the living embodiment of Catelyn Stark, but also she sees something of herself in another young girl. I don't think Brienne has seen something of herself in somebody like that before. So when she hears Arya has returned to Winterfell, and sees Arya dressed not entirely dissimilarly to Brienne, it's not just that feels like part of Catelyn Stark is alive but that she's now in a position of education. It's a very distant form of parenting for Brienne and not one she ever thought she'd have."
Sophie Turner's Game of Thrones character has grown into her own. As turner explained at Comic-Con, Sansa has been "silently absorbing, learning and adapting" to the game afoot in Winterfell.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's Jaime Lannister is still around and kicking in season six of Game of Thrones.
Sandor Clegane, or The Hound, is one of the most dangerous men in Westeros. Rory McCann made his Game of Thrones debut in the first season and appeared through seasons two-four. He was left to die in season four, but surprise! He returned in season six.
Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen has been through her fair share of fire (literally) and emerged intent on reigning over the Seven Kingdoms.
David Michael Scott originated the role of Beric Dondarrion in the first season of Game of Thrones, with Richard Dormer taking it over for season three.
Lena Headey's Cersei Lannister remains deadly and cunning.
Pilou Asbæk made his Game of Thrones debut as Euron Greyjoy in season six.
Peter Dinklage's Tyrion Lannister
Indira Varma made her Game of Thrones debut in season four. Ellaria Sand quickly became the ruler of Dorne and aligned herself with Daenerys Targaryen.
Carice van Houten as Melisandre brought Jon Snow back to life.
Hannah Murray first showed up as Gilly in Game of Thrones season two and went on the run with Samwell in season three, finally reaching Oldtown in season six.
Kristofer Hivju popped up as Wildling Tormund Giantsbane in season three of Game of Thrones. He eventually aligns himself with Jon Snow and fights in the Battle of Winterfell in season six.
Aidan Gillen has been kicking around Game of Thrones as Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish since season one.
Conleth Hill's Varys has been around since the first season of Game of Thrones. The eunuch is now aligned with Daenerys Targaryen and has returned to Westeros in season seven after some time away.
Kit Harington's Jon Snow died and came back to life. Now he's reunited with Sansa Stark and is King in the North.
Isaac Hempstead Wright debuted as Bran Stark in the first season of the HBO fantasy hit drama. After appearing in seasons one-four, he sat season five out, only to return for season six and face the death of his companion, Hodor.
Diana Rigg made her Game of Thrones debut as Lady Olenna Tyrell (or the Queen of Thorns) in season three. Eventually she joins team Dany after meeting with Ellaria Sand in Dorne.
Maisie Williams' Arya Stark has come into her own, rebounding from blindness and becoming one badass woman.
Alfie Allen's Theon Greyjoy has been put through quite a few ordeals during his time on Game of Thrones.
John Bradley has been playing Samwell since the beginning of the series. After having a hand in making Non Snow the Lord Commander of the Night Watch, he convinces Jon to send him Oldtown to train as a Maester.
Iain Glen's Jorah Mormont started as an exiled knight serving Daenerys Targaryen. By season six, he revealed to Dany he was stricken with greyscale and she instructs him to get better, she will need his counsel.
Jerome Flynn debuted as Bronn in season one of Game of Thrones. He was instrumental in helping Jaime learn to fight with his left hand and returned to King's Landing with Jaime.
Nathalie Emmanuel joined Game of Thrones as Missandei in season three of the hit HBO drama. She was a slave interpreter before joining team Dany and now right by Daenerys and Tyrion's sides.
Liam Cunningham's character first debuted in season two when he set sail with Melisandre. He was instrumental in bringing Jon Snow back to life in season six and is his confidant now in season seven.
Gwendoline Christie burst onto the scene as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones season two. She has a long history with Jaime Lannister, but is currently aligned with Sansa Stark.
