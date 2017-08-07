Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Separate: Looking Back at Their Cutest Family Moments With Son Jack Pratt

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Boss on Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's "Complicated" Attraction

Jaleel White, Psychic Medium

Jaleel White Breaks Down Over Death Of Family Matters Co-Star In Hollywood Medium Sneak Peek

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Producers Break Down the Big Arya-Sansa Reunion

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Our hearts might not be the same after hearing that beloved couple Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have legally separated.

The couple announced the news Sunday, as Chris released the following statement via his official Facebook page: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."

He continued, "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Shortly after Chris' post, Anna also took to Instagram with the same statement, except she took out the final line, "And continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Photos

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' Cutest Family Moments

The news was incredibly shocking for most fans of the couple who've watched their relationship bloom since they started dating in 2007 and wed in 2009. After welcoming their adorable 4-year-old son, Jack Pratt, into the world on Aug. 25, 2012, we continued to fall even more in love with the couple, watching their sweet family moments pop up on social media. 

Now, as we continue to process the sad news, we can't help but look back at some of those moments below...

Anna Faris, Jack Pratt, The Emoji Movie

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Movie Premiere Fun

Little Jack joined his mom during the Emoji Movie premiere in July 2017, looking adorable in a colorful tie and matching shirt.

Chris Pratt, Jack Pratt

Instagram

Ooh, Barracuda

Chris took to Instagram in June to share this photo from Hawaii with his son. He wrote, "Not sure what made me more proud: when Jack insisted on holding this barracuda himself, or when he tried it raw! (Barracuda sashimi is amazing by the way) haha!! 4 year olds will try anything! Get out and fish! No better way to share God's bounty with your babies and make life long memories than fishing! Get out on the water! #fishing #fishingislife."

Anna Faris, Jack Pratt

Instagram

Happy Mother's Day

Chris shared this photo of his wife and his son on Mother's Day in 2017. He wrote, "A big Mother's Day kiss and hug across the pond to my darling wife @annafaris and our sweet boy. I miss you both so much. I love you. Due to forced perspective in this picture Jack looks much bigger than Anna. How beautiful are they!? And the azaleas too! Richmond Park in full bloom. #happymothersday."

Article continues below

Chris Pratt, Jack Pratt

Instagram

Pirate's Life

Anna shared this sweet photo via Instagram in April, writing, "Ahhhhh-relaxing after #whatsmysnack @prattprattpratt with our pirate son."

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Jack Pratt, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Star of Fame

The actor was honored with a Hollywood Star of Fame in April 2017 where his wife and son joined him in celebrating.

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Jack Pratt

Instagram

Hometown Repping

The family represented their hometown football team, the Seattle Seahawks, while Faris led the parade as the Grand Marshal in August 2016.

Article continues below

Jack Pratt, Chris Pratt, Anna Faris

Instagram

Family Movie Night!

Chris captioned this photo of the family, "The best part of parenthood is experiencing old things as new. Currently off to see the wizard, the wonderful #WizardOfOz."

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Cutest Family Moments

Instagram

Rainbow Bright

Jack makes a funny face seeing a rainbow on the wall

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Cutest Family Moments

Instagram/Twitter

Gon' Fishing

After a day of bass fishing, Chris captioned the insta, "This little dude is bass fishing crazy. Just like his daddy!"

Article continues below

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Cutest Family Moments

Instagram/Twitter

Aquarium Fun

Jack was amazed by the fish in the aquarium.

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Cutest Family Moments

Instagram/Twitter

Lakeside Giggles

Farris captioned the photo of these cuties, "my sweet men!"

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Cutest Family Moments

Instagram/Twitter

Popcorn Playtime

Faris captioned this photo on her Twitter, "I don't think so mommy!" Is what my child said after "Can you please pick up the popcorn you threw all over?'

Article continues below

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Cutest Family Moments

Instagram/Twitter

Jack-in-a-Box

Who needs fancy toys? Jack certainly doesn't!

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Cutest Family Moments

Instagram/Twitter

Cuddle Buds

The adorable father-son duo gets comfy on the couch.

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Cutest Family Moments

Instagram/Twitter

Family Sing-A-Long

Jack rocks out to dad Chris's guitar playing.

Article continues below

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Cutest Family Moments

Instagram/Twitter

Who, Me?

Jack tries to look innocent after writing some scribbles on the wall at home.

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Cutest Family Moments

Instagram/Twitter

I Scream for Ice Cream

Faris documents her son looking so cute with some chocolate on his face.

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Cutest Family Moments

Instagram/Twitter

Horsing Around

Anna Faris captured this moment of her and son Jack playing around

Article continues below

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Cutest Family Moments

Instagram/Twitter

Christmas Time

Little Jack, big tree!

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Cutest Family Moments

Instagram

Eagle the Penguin

Jack finally gets to meet Eagle, the Humboldt penguin he got to name, at a zoo in Seattle.

Anna Faris, Twitter

Twitter

Selfie Time

With a rambunctious toddler in tow, it's not easy to get the perfect selfie on the first try. The actress joked on Twitter, "You can tell by our faces that I've been trying to take this felfie for a while #hatwearinfamily."

Article continues below

Anna Faris Twitter

Twitter

Mommy and Me

The Mom star and her little guy share a special day out and about together.

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Cutest Family Moments

Instagram

Peewee Football Fan

Jack roots for the Seattle Seahawks along with his loving parents. 

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Cutest Family Moments

Instagram

Say Cheese

"Happy boy, happy wife, happy life, porch swing," Pratt captioned this sweet moment on Instagram.

Article continues below

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Cutest Family Moments

Instagram

Backseat Buddies

Anna and Jack make time to flash a smile  before heading to the airport.

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Cutest Family Moments

Twitter

Uh-Oh

While some 'rents might have a major freak-out moment over this small fiasco, Anna kept her cool by sarcastically tweeting,"Potty training is going so great! I'm a natural!" 

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Cutest Family Moments

Instagram/Twitter

Lean On Me

Chris Pratt and Jack sleeping oh-so sweetly

Article continues below

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Cutest Family Moments

Twitter

Like Father, Like Son

There's nothing like quality bonding time with your adorable baby!

Anna Faris, Jack

Twitter

Curious Jack

The blue-eyed cutie makes a memorable fashion statement. 

NEXT GALLERY: Shakira & Gerard Piqué's family album

For more about Chris and Anna's split, make sure to tune into E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Anna Faris , Divorces , VG , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.