Jessica Alba Loses Her Second Dog in Two Weeks: "RIP Bowie"

All dogs go to heaven, right?

After doing press in New York over the weekend, Jessica Alba announced via Instagram Monday that her family has lost yet another four-legged friend. "Came home to a dog-less home. Our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders," the 36-year-old actress said of the bull dog. "It's been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever."

The Mechanic: Resurrection star, who is currently pregnant with Baby No. 3, shared a mix of paparazzi and personal photos. "Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug," she said. "RIP Bowie."

"No!" Gwyneth Paltrow commented. "This is so sad. Sending you all love."

Celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi added, "OH no! I'm so sorry guys. Thinking of you."