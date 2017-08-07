The Story of How Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Fell in Love

Chris was only sort of kidding, as he told Entertainment Weekly in 2015 that they planned to move back to their home state once Mom was over. "I don't wanna raise Jack here," the L.A.-based actor said. "Anna and I are both from Washington State. We both had pretty simple lives and upbringings. I want Jack to just be able to be like, 'See ya buddy. Go outside. Come back later.' And also, I like the country and clean air and things just slowed down." Thinking about Jack's future, he said, "I'd like to give him some normalcy. It's gonna be weird for him to have famous parents. It's gonna be a burden for him sometimes, you know? But it's all relative."

Anna was on board with Chris' plan.

Though their schedules often kept them apart, they worked hard to keep their marriage alive. Last year, for example, he upgraded her wedding ring. "I look and I'm like, 'I can't believe it either!'" she told E! News' Zuri Hall. "He's an incredibly romantic man and I'm very, very lucky."

"She got me a tractor," Chris explained, "so we're kind of even!"

Though they often gushed about each other in interviews and social media, Anna and Chris struggled with how much of their romance they should share with fans. "We grapple with the idea of being a public couple. For the first time, maybe a year ago or 10 months ago, we were in the public a little bit," Anna said on her Unqualified podcast last year. "There were some tabloid rumors about strain on our relationship. I just remember feeling so hurt in a way that bothered me because I didn't want to think of myself as somebody that could be affected by tabloid s--t. There was a picture of me walking alone on the beach: 'Aging Anna Faris, Alone on the Beach.'"