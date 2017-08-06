Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are #RelationshipGoals at Their First Wedding Together As a Couple

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are at a wedding!

But sadly for all of us—it's not theirs.

The A-list and in-love couple went super glam for a friend's wedding (and their first wedding as a couple) earlier today at the iconic Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Jenny from the Block was sure to have jaws dropping with her low-cut, cut-out teal dress. Alex looked quite the dapper Dan with his black tuxedo. Of course, the images from today's wedding clearly cements what we all already knew: It's the summer of J.Rod!

A source tells E! News that the decked-out couple is attending the nuptials of the daughter of Marc Lasry, co-founder of Avenue Capital Group and the co-owner of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.

Last night, the insider added that there was a rehearsal dinner at a private residence for the bride and groom to be.