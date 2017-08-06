John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Is Living Her Best Life in Italy

La vita è bella for little Luna Simone Stephens.

She may only be 1-year-old, but John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's only child is already a bonafide jetsetter. Considering her parents married in Lake Como nearly four years ago, Italy is practically the toddler's second home. So, when it came time for the family trip to Europe's boot this month, the tot fit right in.

The daughter of two foodies, Luna fit in adorable pasta tastings in between feeding pigeons and posing for pictures with her famous parents. As the family of three glamorously made their way from the stunning gardens of Lake Como to the picturesque canals and squares of Venice, Luna looked right at home every step of the way. After all, it's Luna's world—and we're all just living in it.

Here's how the toddler has been spending her days abroad: