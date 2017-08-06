John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Is Living Her Best Life in Italy

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Alba

Check Out Jessica Alba's On-Point Pregnancy Style

Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump Sounds Off on Luann de Lesseps' Divorce: ''It's a Shame''

Once Upon a Time, Lana Parrilla

Once Upon a Time Season 7 Scoop: A New Name for Regina, a New Career for Hook, and Details About Jennifer Morrison's Return

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Venice! @monicarosestyle @jrugg8 @allanface

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

La vita è bella for little Luna Simone Stephens

She may only be 1-year-old, but John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's only child is already a bonafide jetsetter. Considering her parents married in Lake Como nearly four years ago, Italy is practically the toddler's second home. So, when it came time for the family trip to Europe's boot this month, the tot fit right in.

The daughter of two foodies, Luna fit in adorable pasta tastings in between feeding pigeons and posing for pictures with her famous parents. As the family of three glamorously made their way from the stunning gardens of Lake Como to the picturesque canals and squares of Venice, Luna looked right at home every step of the way. After all, it's Luna's world—and we're all just living in it.

Here's how the toddler has been spending her days abroad:

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna's Baby Album

Luna Simone Stephens, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Buono!

Luna tries some penne and it looks like she liked it!

Luna Simone Stephens, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Photo Op

The toddler takes in the lush sights in Lake Como. 

Luna Simone Stephens, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Making Friends Abroad

The little one and her famous mom mingle in a Venetian square. 

Article continues below

Luna Simone Stephens, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Snack Time

Luna shares some leftover cone with a new winged friend. 

Luna Simone Stephens, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Strike a Pose

It seems Luna has already learned the art of smizing. 

Luna Simone Stephens, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Say Cheese!

The little lady is on the move inside an ornate building. 

Article continues below

What's your favorite destination? Share in the comments below!

TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Celeb Kids , Travel , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.