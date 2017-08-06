Once Upon a Time Season 7 Scoop: A New Name for Regina, a New Career for Hook, and Details About Jennifer Morrison's Return

"I don't think her name's Regina and that's cool. I'm no longer in pant suits. I'm in denim and rock t-shirts," she admitted. "When we meet her…she's working in a bar. She's a bar owner. She's a little rough around the edges, not the queen that we're used to. She has curly hair. She's looks different, she feels different. Like Colin, I've played so many versions of this character, and this one feels really different. All the others were evolutions of the same character…She's no longer in charge, and we've always seen Regina in charge or try to be in charge."

Speaking of her co-star, O'Donoghue opened up a bit about the new version of Hook. "When we meet Hook at the start of this season, he is a uniformed cop in Seattle. He's different from any of the 10 other Hooks I've played over the seasons," he said. "There's a sense of loss there in the guy and I think that he just doesn't know what it is that's missing, so he's striving to find who he is still." And if you're wondering whether men with hooks for hands can get accepted to the Hyperion Heights Police Department, co-created Adam Horowitz confirmed to reporters following the panel that yes, they can.

"He does not have his hand," he said. "We do get into 'Wait, why doesn't he have a hand?' That is an excellent question, but yeah, he does not have a hand."