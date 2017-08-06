Miley Cyrus Pens Sweet Message to Liam Hemsworth and Their Dog Dora

Talk about a cozy lazy Sunday!
Earlier today, Miley Cyrus shared a sweet Instagram message with her main man Liam Hemsworth (who appears to be away right now) from the comfort of her bed. The "We Can't Stop" singer posted the three images on social media, which featured the sleepy star cuddling with their labradoodle pup Dora, who was named after the Nickelodeon show.
Along with the too-cute images, the 24-year-old wrote, "We miss you @liamhemsworth!" She also added, "(Dora's morning yawns are more like ROARS)."
An hour before Miley penned her affectionate post, Liam hopped on Instagram and shared an image of himself and the pup with the caption, "#thuglife." Miley commented, "Lucky to have you [fuzzy] babies to cuddle" and then posted her message back to her long-term love.
Back in 2015, Miley helped the Aussie actor adopt Dora from Wylder's Holistic Pet Center and Rescue in L.A.'s Studio City neighborhood. The two took to social media during the outing and their posts ignited rumors that the two had rekindled their broken romance, which turned out to be true.
Since reconciling after their famous split in 2013, the two stars, who try to keep their high-profile romance under the radar, have been going strong . The pair got engaged again in early 2016 but have yet to walk down the aisle.
Earlier this year, Miley told Billboard that their broken engagement four years earlier was for the best because it made them a better pairing now.
"I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard," she says. "Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognize you anymore.' We had to re-fall for each other."
We'd miss Liam too if we were Miley!
Check our their storied romance in pictures...
XactpiX/ Splash News
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth go for a romantic dinner hand-in-hand at Dos Caminos in New York on May 18, 2017.
The festive pair did Christmas up right on Dec. 25, 2016.
Miley planted a smooch on her main man.
The twosome go for colorful creations for a trip to a museum in 2016.
The duo spent their New Years Eve 2016 celebrating their love.
The duo showed off their silly side in 2017.
HotShots/AKM-GSI
The couple met up to grab coffee in L.A. amid rumors of relationship trouble back on Nov. 11, 2012.
PacificCoastNews.com
The not-exactly-matching-but-equally-stylish couple arrive at Liam's little sister's 13th birthday party at a nightclub in Hollywood in 2013.
INFphoto.com
The two shared a romantic, picturesque moment watching the sun set off the coast of Costa Rica on Jan. 17, 2012.
Dharma/INFphoto.com
Donning some edgy cuts back in the day, the matchy couple take a casual stroll in Los Angeles.
Pheed.com
The two tweeted an adorable family Christmas photo with their pup.
Pictorica/NPG.com
Miley departs out of LAX Airport with Liam and his family
Gilbert Carrasquillo / Splash News
Miley stopped to say hi to her boo while he was in the middle of shooting Paranoia
Ouzounova/Splash News
Usually a public pair, Miley tries to hide her new haircut from the paps.
Clint Brewer / Splash News
The couple looks happy and healthy after working out together in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Toby Canham/Getty Images for AIF
At the Australians in Film Awards and Benefit Dinner, the couple makes a formal (and fashionable) statement.
The animal-loving couple plays with Miley's adorable pooch, Ziggy.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Liam stands by his newly blond lady at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XII in Phoenix.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for EJAF
Miley and her beau look elegantly beautiful at the 20th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Beverly Hills, Calif.
NPG.com
The couple takes some time to shop at American Apparel in Studio City, Calif.
Fame Pictures
Sporting matching, distressed denim, the couple holds hands and takes a walk in Los Angeles.
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Ms. Miley glows in gold as her main man proudly stands by her side.
Jeff Steinberg/PacificCoastNews.com
The couple wears a similar color scheme to shop at Urban Outfitters on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.
Bret Thompsett/PacificCoastNews.com
Paparazzi, who? Early on in their relationship, the couple isn't shy to show their passionate love.
Ramey Photo
Miley is on fire wearing bright lipstick while Liam seems to enjoy this red-hot look.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images
The pair stands together at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVIII in Phoenix.
Flynetpictures.com
The dynamic duo hits the streets of Melbourne, Australia. Miley's mom came with!
NATIONAL PHOTO GROUP
The couple tries to lay low at LAX by wearing camouflaging sunglasses.
Flynetpictures.com
The pair shares a hug in Australia while visiting Liam's homeland on June of 2011.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for PCA
Miley wows in white at the 2012 Los Angeles People's Choice Awards. Liam, well, always wows in whatever he wears.
Splash News
The two spend the day skateboarding in Los Angeles post-engagement.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The couple stuns once again at the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games.
Touchstone Pictures/Sam Emerson
The two share a moment in The Last Song.
Matt Symons, PacificCoastNews.com
The pair is spotted holding hands en route to breakfast at Paty's Diner in Toluca Lake in Los Angeles.
Ouzounova/Splash News
The two walk Miley's dog, Ziggy, at the Philadelphia International Airport. Liam will be working in Philadelphia on his upcoming film, Paranoia, starring alongside actor Harrison Ford.
