Aaron Carter Breaks Up With Madison Parker

Aaron Carter is a single man.

The singer and his girlfriend of nearly a year, Madison Parker, have broken up, Carter's rep confirmed to E! News.

"Aaron and Madison love each other and respect one another dearly," his rep said. "It was a mutual decision and Aaron's personal statement released speaks for itself. Now back to the music."

Before the news emerged of his split from the woman he first met on Instagram, the 29-year-old took to social media with an emotional letter to his fans about his sexuality while revealing a past experience with a man.