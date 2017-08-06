Watch Sweet Valley High Star Brittany Daniel's Epic Wedding Dance-Off

This bride and groom have moves!

When Brittany Daniel said "I do" to her beau Adam Touni, the bride and groom did not go the traditional route when it came to their first dance as husband and wife. Instead, the couple surprised their guests when, during a slow dance, they suddenly broke into two teams West Side Story-style for a mid-party challenge.

With the help of her ladies, Daniel busted out some choreography and challenged her new hubby to do the same. Of course, the groom joined in on the fun with the help of his posse of suited men. After grooving to hits like Jason Derulo's "Talk Dirty," the dance-off concluded with streamers in the air and all the guests on the dance floor to party the night away.