Watch Sweet Valley High Star Brittany Daniel's Epic Wedding Dance-Off

This bride and groom have moves!
When Brittany Daniel said "I do" to her beau Adam Touni, the bride and groom did not go the traditional route when it came to their first dance as husband and wife. Instead, the couple surprised their guests when, during a slow dance, they suddenly broke into two teams West Side Story-style for a mid-party challenge.
With the help of her ladies, Daniel busted out some choreography and challenged her new hubby to do the same. Of course, the groom joined in on the fun with the help of his posse of suited men. After grooving to hits like Jason Derulo's "Talk Dirty," the dance-off concluded with streamers in the air and all the guests on the dance floor to party the night away.
As the bride told PEN, the decision to do a dance-off was inspired by her club battle scene in White Chicks. Plus, it didn't hurt that her man loves to move. "Adam believes that he's Magic Mike," she told the network.
According to People, the fun couple tied the knot at the Carondelet House in downtown Los Angeles in late July in front of 150 friends and family members, including Brittany's twin sister and Sweet Valley High co-star Cynthia Daniel Hauser, who also served as her maid of honor.
While Daniel sported a custom-made off-the-shoulder Trish Peng mermaid gown for her ceremony, the star swapped it for a dance-friendly sparkling cocktail dress.
While the dance-off was impressive from both sides, we'd have to say Brittany and Adam were both winners. Congrats again, you two!
Meanwhile, if their wedding got you in the dancing mood, here are a few more stars—some surprising!—who also have a flair for the dance floor.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The superstar performer began her career as a Fly Girl on In Living Color and also worked as a backup dancer for fellow diva Janet Jackson.
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Before making it big, the hunky actor worked as an exotic dancer, and he flaunted all his sexy moves in the 2012 hit film Magic Mike.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
The Oscar nominee studied ballet at a dance company for years before she decided to focus her talents on acting.
Article continues below
DaGreenTeam/T-rex/Splash News
The Guardians of the Galaxy hottie used to make extra cash performing at bachelorette parties as an amateur stripper.
Francis Specker/CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images
The So You Think You Can Dance judge has years of experience in the field. She danced as a Laker Girl before making her career as a singer and choreographer.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The Material Girl studied dance on scholarship at the University of Michigan before dropping out to move to NYC to become a star.
Article continues below
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
The Hairspray actor trained at the Washington Dance Studio. In 2011, he choreographed and danced in Fatboy Slim's music video for "Weapon of Choice."
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Fendi
The sexy burlesque dancer is classically trained in ballet and briefly worked at a strip club after high school.
Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com; Touchstone Pictures
Mrs. Tatum has an impressive résumé, working as a backup dancer for some of the biggest names in music, including Janet Jackson, 'N Sync, Pink, Ricky Martin and Christina Aguilera.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Avatar beauty studied ballet, jazz and Latin dance at a dance academy in the Dominican Republic. Her training helped her land her first movie role as a ballet dancer in 2000's Center Stage.
MARIA LAURA ANTONELLI/startraksphoto.com
The Vanilla Sky actress studied classical ballet for nine years at Spain's National Conservatory.
What did you think about the couple's dance-off? Sound off in the comments!