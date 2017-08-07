It's Sonja Morgan's Party and She'll Stay Home if She Wants to on The Real Housewives of New York City Finale

Forget Carmen Sandiego, where in the world is Sonja Morgan? That's the million dollar question in The Real Housewives of New York City finale. E! News has your exclusive first look at the drama in the clip below.

Sonja is missing from the party Tinsley Mortimer is throwing in her honor. What happened? There's been some friction between Ms Morgan and her house guest.



"Tinsley's trying to do this very nice thing, I don't know, after listening to Sonja badmouth Tinsley so much, I'd be a little angry. I wouldn't be throwing a thank you party, I'd be burning the house down," Dorinda Medley says in the preview clip below.