Amber Heard and Elon Musk Break Up: Reports

Media-Mode / Splash News
It's over for Amber Heard and Elon Musk.
The actress and tech mogul have called it quits, according to multiple reports. As a source told Us Weekly, their busy schedules played a role in the breakup.
"The timing wasn't good for them," the source told the magazine. "He's super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [Aquaman] in Australia until October. She's in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting."
While reports linked the two as early as last summer following sightings of them together out in South Beach and partying in London, the couple didn't go public with their romance until April. Around that time, Heard was at the center of a highly publicized split from her husband of a year, Johnny Depp, while Musk was also going through a divorce from his on-and-off ex-wife, Talulah Riley.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Musk tried to get an introduction to Heard years earlier by emailing Machete Kills director Robert Rodriguez for a meeting with his star. "Can you send her a note saying I would like to get together for lunch in LA?" he reportedly wrote in one email to the Rodriguez team, according to THR. "Am not angling for a date. I know she's in a long-term relationship, but … Amber just seems like an interesting person to meet."
Eventually they did meet and Musk became friends with the actress and her famous ex-husband, according to a source. The mogul also donated to Art of Elysium, an arts foundation that Heard is an avid supporter and they worked together to plan one of the foundation's galas.
They ultimately confirmed their relationship on Instagram with a "cheeky" photo of Heard and Musk at a table with a kiss lipstick print left on the Tesla CEO's cheek. In the weeks that followed, they were spotted strolling during a day date at a wildlife sanctuary in Australia, having fun with Musk's sons at the Sydney Opera House and walking arm in arm after a fancy night out.
However, those public sightings came to a screeching halt in late May when they were last spotted together.