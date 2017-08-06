Amber Heard and Elon Musk Break Up: Reports

It's over for Amber Heard and Elon Musk.

The actress and tech mogul have called it quits, according to multiple reports. As a source told Us Weekly, their busy schedules played a role in the breakup.

"The timing wasn't good for them," the source told the magazine. "He's super busy and works all the time. Amber is filming [Aquaman] in Australia until October. She's in no position to settle with him. She feels her career is just starting."

While reports linked the two as early as last summer following sightings of them together out in South Beach and partying in London, the couple didn't go public with their romance until April. Around that time, Heard was at the center of a highly publicized split from her husband of a year, Johnny Depp, while Musk was also going through a divorce from his on-and-off ex-wife, Talulah Riley.