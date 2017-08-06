ABC Boss Addresses Bachelor in Paradise Safety Changes After Scandal

The Bachelor in Paradise scandal is still a hot topic for ABC. At the 2017 TCA summer press tour, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey addressed the press about the production shut down and investigation into events surrounding Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.
Dungey addressed a promo that featured tweets from fans about the production shut down that saw the future of the show in question.
"So, we were never looking for a way to sensationalize it…The Bachelor Nation was very engaged, so there's nothing that happens in that universe that they're not up to speed with…We thought that it was cheeky and funny and sort of in line with the show, however the response told us otherwise, so we pulled it," Dungey said.
Warner Bros. conducted an investigation into alleged events that took place during filming. Dungey deflected many questions, but said the whole thing "certainly brought up some safety issues that we want to make sure we're on top of."
She said they wanted to make sure "our contestants are safe and protected at all times" and described it as "a little bit of a wakeup call" that saw production taking a look at alcohol's involvement in filming.
"We are looking at all of those things," Dungey said. "We want to make sure that we are safeguarding all of our contestants and making sure that we're handling it in the right way to move forward."
On the flip side, Dungey praised Rachel Lindsay's time as the star of The Bachelorette and said the audience has never been more engaged.
"All I will say is this is can't miss appointment television, so definitely be there," Dungey said about the upcoming finale.
Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 15.