Little People, Big World's Molly Roloff Marries Joel Silvius

Wedding bells were ringing for Molly Roloff

The only daughter of former reality TV couple, Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff, said "I do" to fiancé Joel Silvius on Saturday. The nuptials took place on the family's farm in Oregon with special appearances by the family's goats, People reported. The couple exchanged vows under 100-year-old oak trees that Molly played on as a child. 

The bride sported an off-the-shoulder lace gown and toted a colorful pastel bouquet while her future husband opted for a slate suit and printed bow tie. 

There was no shortage of dancing at the wooded soirée. While the new husband and wife shared their first twirl to Ray LaMontagne's "You Are the Best Thing," the bride hit the dance floor with her father to Amy Grant's "Straight Ahead."

"Representative of the focus molly has in her life and her choices," the Little People, Big World star said of the song on social media. "To her New husband Joel today. Molly is the apple of her mother and MY eyes ...Amy and I are gushing with pride of her character, faith, heart for God, wisdom and judgment... especially her choice in picking her life mate. 

As for proud mom Amy, she couldn't help but share her joy with fans. 

"She got married!" the mama gushed on social media. "A beautiful wedding, most gorgeous bride and tears laughing smiles and a lot of love. Couldn't be happier for Joel and Molly (my baby girl)."

Congratulations to the new husband and wife!

