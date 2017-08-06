Jennifer Lopez Takes Alex Rodriguez's Kids for "Family Day" Baseball Game

Instagram
Batter up!
What better activity for Alex Rodriguez's kids than an afternoon baseball game? That was exactly what was on Jennifer Lopez's schedule Saturday when she headed to Citi Field with her 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and her beau's daughters, Natasha and Ella. The triple threat dubbed the occasion "family day" as she videotaped the gathering and shared it on social media.
"So, here we are at Citi Field. We're having a family day with all the kiddies and grandma," Lopez said in a video posted to her Instagram story.
Of course, Lopez's mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, was along for the family outing. Meanwhile, J.Lo's famous boyfriend had to miss out on the family fun as he was busy working covering the game for Fox Sports.
Lopez and Rodriguez have become quite the family unit since the pair started dating around early March. The couple have taken to bringing all of their children together for activities, whether they're relaxing by the pool or having karaoke night inside.
As one source told E! News, "Their kids have also really bonded and become good friends. A-Rod's older daughter, Natasha, is like a big sister to J.Lo's twins."
Their adorable ability to fit as one big family has not gone unnoticed by the star. Last month, she shared a photo of her man with all four kids.
"This...," she captioned the sweet shot with a heart emoji. Needless to say, Lopez is totally smitten.
As she wrote to him on his 42nd birthday, "...to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room...Wishing you the best year ever my love."